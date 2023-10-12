“The following is sponsored content from Lowe’s”

This year, National First Responders Day falls on Saturday, Oct. 28, but just 24 hours of recognition doesn’t seem like enough for our neighborhood heroes. Serving their communities all year long, First Responders deserve our gratitude for more than one day a year. “Fire Department Chronicles” Social Media Personality Jason Patton is one of those community servants. A career firefighter and paramedic in Riviera Beach, FL, he is also a dedicated mental health advocate and he’s joining us live from Jupiter, FL, to talk about the challenges today’s first responders are facing and how one retailer is stepping in to support them.

