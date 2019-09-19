Centre Stage Presents “Little Shop of Horrors”

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

A love sick hero plus a man eating plant equals a monster of a musical! Don’t miss the cult classic “Little Shop of Horrors” running September 19 – October 6 at Centre Stage. Javy and Chris are here this morning to tell us all about the show.

centrestage.org
864-233-6733

Shows run September 19-October 6
Thursday – Saturday 8pm
Saturday matinees on September 28, October 5 at 2pm
Sunday Matinees at 3pm

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are $35, $32, and $15. Student rush tickets are available for $15 with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID.

501 River Street
Greenville, SC 29601

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store