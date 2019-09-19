Centre Stage Presents “Little Shop of Horrors”

A love sick hero plus a man eating plant equals a monster of a musical! Don’t miss the cult classic “Little Shop of Horrors” running September 19 – October 6 at Centre Stage. Javy and Chris are here this morning to tell us all about the show.

centrestage.org

864-233-6733

Shows run September 19-October 6

Thursday – Saturday 8pm

Saturday matinees on September 28, October 5 at 2pm

Sunday Matinees at 3pm

Tickets for Little Shop of Horrors are $35, $32, and $15. Student rush tickets are available for $15 with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID.

501 River Street

Greenville, SC 29601