Centre Stage Presents “Rockabilly Heaven”

What happens when you blend traditional honky tonk country music with old school rock and roll? You get a rockabilly show that will blow the roof off the house! Featuring the music of Elvis Presley, Jerry Lee Lewis, Patsy Cline, Johnny Cash & June Carter Cash, and more. Come join in the knee slappin’, toe tappin’ party of the summer!
Shows run July 25-August 17
Thursday – Saturday 8pm
Sunday Matinees at 3pm
Tickets for Rockabilly Heaven are $35, $32, and $22. Student rush tickets are available for $15 with school ID (based on availability), one ticket per ID.
501 River Street
Greenville, SC 29601
centrestage.org
233-6733