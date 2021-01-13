CES Tech Preview



“The following is sponsored content from A-1 BROADCAST”

Each year, the Consumer Electronics Show, known as CES, gives us a glimpse of the future unveiling the latest high-tech devices. Due to the pandemic, this CES is virtual with the cool new tech being introduced with help of journalists like tech expert Lance Ulanoff. Lance is a tech expert and former editor-in-chief of both PC Magazine and Mashable, here to share a few of the latest products to be unveiled by JBL at this year’s CES.

For More Information Visit: www.JBL.com