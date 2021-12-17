Chapman High School Band Playing Us Some Christmas Songs

FOLLY BEACH, S.C. (WCBD) - Three men are facing punishment after posting a Snapchat video of them digging up a loggerhead sea turtle nest during a summer visit to Folly Beach, South Carolina.

Sea turtle nests in the area are typically clearly marked with orange tape to protect the eggs, which are extremely fragile. Nearly all species of sea turtles are considered endangered as of 2020, according to the World Wildlife Fund. Florida Fish and Wildlife officials say Loggerheads are threatened in both the north and south population segments along the Atlantic Ocean.