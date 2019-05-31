Charity softball tournament raises money for the Special Needs Sports program

HENDERSONVILLE, N.C. (WSPA) – Friday, on Saturday, June 1st the Henderson County Sheriff Department will take on the Henderson County Senior Softball Team in a charity softball game at 1 p.m.

The game will be at #4 field in Jackson Park, and is just being played for bragging rights, because the real winners are members of the Special Needs Sports program.

Special Needs Sports, was started in Spring 2011 by Donnie Jones. Jones said the program is open to any child in the six western counties in North Carolina who just wants to play.

This is the first large fundraising effort for the program, Jones said.

He beamed with pride seeing the community come out and give so much support to this special group.

“Parents and the kids are going to get to see who is helping them. That this community does care about them, and that’s what means the most,” Jones said, “is that they’re not just forgotten.”

The program hosts several events throughout the year:

Softball

Basketball

Martial Arts

Special Hearts Dance

Fall Family Awards Banquet

Craft Fair

Jones said his goal to make sure everyone can participate for free.

Both sheriff and senior teams have been raising money for the tournament, and the goal is to give 100% of the funds to the Special Needs Sports program. If you’d like to donate to the softball tournament, click here.

The senior softball team said they’re hoping to raise funds and possibly gain more teammates, for more information about the team, click here.

For more information on Special Needs Sports, click here.