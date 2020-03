β€œThe following is sponsored content from Wellness By Design ”

Wellness by Design is here to talk about an important Open House that will help introduce you to their services and facility.

Wellness By Design will have an Open House on Thursday March 12 from at 4-7 pm pm at Wellness By Design, 850 S. Pleasantburg Drive Greenville. There will be refreshments, information, discounts, and door prizes. No need to RSVP.

wellnessbydesign.center

864-558-0200