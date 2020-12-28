Chef’s Kitchen – Autumn Chowder

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
- 4 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
- 2 Tbsp bacon grease or vegetable oil
- 1 cup celery, diced
- 1 cup yellow onion, diced
- 8 oz. andouille sausage, cut into half wheels
- 2 cups yellow corn kernels
- 2 cups cooked white beans (Great Northern or navy)
- 2 tsp each: ground black pepper, dried oregano
- 1 tsp each: salt, dried thyme
- ½ tsp red pepper flakes
- 1 cup all purpose flour
- 4 cups water
- 8 cups whole milk
Instructions
- Cover diced sweet potatoes with salted water in stock pot.
Bring to a low boil, simmer for ten minutes then drain.
- Bring to a low boil, simmer for ten minutes then drain.
- In the stock pot over medium high heat, melt the grease.
- Add the sausage and begin to brown, stirring occasionally.
- Add the celery and onions, cooking until vegetables are softened, about three minutes.
- Remove from heat and add the corn, drained sweet potatoes, white beans, all spices and the flour, stirring to coat all ingredients.
- Replace back on the heat and add the water, stirring until beginning to boil.
- Reduce the heat to medium low before adding the milk.
- Stir and warm the chowder, not allowing it to boil again.
- Simmer for at least twenty minutes before serving with crackers or crusty bread.