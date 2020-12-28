Chef’s Kitchen – Autumn Chowder

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles

Shopping List

  • 4 cups sweet potatoes, peeled and diced
  • 2 Tbsp bacon grease or vegetable oil
  • 1 cup celery, diced
  • 1 cup yellow onion, diced
  • 8 oz. andouille sausage, cut into half wheels
  • 2 cups yellow corn kernels
  • 2 cups cooked white beans (Great Northern or navy)
  • 2 tsp each: ground black pepper, dried oregano
  • 1 tsp each: salt, dried thyme
  • ½ tsp red pepper flakes
  • 1 cup all purpose flour
  • 4 cups water
  • 8 cups whole milk

Instructions

  • Cover diced sweet potatoes with salted water in stock pot.
  • Bring to a low boil, Cover diced sweet potatoes with salted water in stock pot.
  • Bring to a low boil, simmer for ten minutes then drain.
  • In the stock pot over medium high heat, melt the grease.
  • Add the sausage and begin to brown, stirring occasionally.
  • Add the celery and onions, cooking until vegetables are softened, about three minutes.
  • Remove from heat and add the corn, drained sweet potatoes, white beans, all spices and the flour, stirring to coat all ingredients.
  • Replace back on the heat and add the water, stirring until beginning to boil.
  • Reduce the heat to medium low before adding the milk.
  • Stir and warm the chowder, not allowing it to boil again.
  • Simmer for at least twenty minutes before serving with crackers or crusty bread.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Mascot Challenge
High School RedZone
Star of the Week
Black and Blue Kickoff Live
Pro Football Challenge
Carolina Eats Contest
Find A Job
Color your Weather
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate

upstate jobs