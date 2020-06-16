Chef’s Kitchen – Beef Marabella

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
- 1 qt white wine
- 1 1/2 cup brown sugar
- 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
- 1/2 cup olive oil
- 1 cup Spanish olives
- 1/2 cup capers
- 1 cup figs
- 1/4 cup dried oregano
- 1/4 cup garlic
- 1/2 bunch parsley
- 5 bay leaves
Instructions
- Marinate meat by adding capers, olives, red wine vinegar, garlic, olive oil, dried oregano, parsley, bay leaf, and red pepper flakes, brown sugar, and prunes.
- Bring marinade to a boil, and cool down before adding to meat.
- Let meat refrigerate overnight.
- Cook for 2 hours at 350 degrees F.