Chef’s Kitchen – Beef Marabella

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles

Shopping List

  • 1 qt white wine
  • 1 1/2 cup brown sugar
  • 1/2 cup red wine vinegar
  • 1/2 cup olive oil
  • 1 cup Spanish olives
  • 1/2 cup capers
  • 1 cup figs
  • 1/4 cup dried oregano
  • 1/4 cup garlic
  • 1/2 bunch parsley
  • 5 bay leaves

Instructions

  • Marinate meat by adding capers, olives, red wine vinegar, garlic, olive oil, dried oregano, parsley, bay leaf, and red pepper flakes, brown sugar, and prunes.
  • Bring marinade to a boil, and cool down before adding to meat.
  • Let meat refrigerate overnight.
  • Cook for 2 hours at 350 degrees F.

