Chef’s Kitchen – Beef Marabella

Annie Get Your Gun is the next production hitting the stage for the Milltown Players. Sarah and Riley are here to tell us about this classic musical and how you can see it.

Annie Get Your Gun July 19 - Aug 4 Thurs - Sat 7:30pm, Sun 3pm Mill Town Players Historic Pelzer Auditorium 214 Lebby Street Pelzer, SC 29669 www.milltownplayers.org (864)947-8000 Tickets $12, with $10 for seniors, military, and students