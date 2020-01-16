Chef’s Kitchen – Brie En Croutè

Shopping List

  • Wheel of Brie
  • 1/4 cup cranberries
  • 1/4 cup walnuts
  • Puff pastry
  • 1 beaten egg
  • 1 tsp water

Instructions

  • Score Brie.
  • Press in cranberries and walnuts.
  • Roll out puff pastry.
  • Cover up the Brie.
  • Brush egg wash.
  • 425 degree oven 20-25 min.

