Closings and Delays
Set Free Christian Fellowship

Chef’s Kitchen – Crepe Cake

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles

Shopping List

  • 1 package of crepes
  • 1 tub cool whip
  • 9 oz. dark chocolate
  • 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
  • 6 oz undiluted orange juice
  • 1/4 cup sugar
  • 1 tsp. vanilla
  • 1/4 tsp. salt

Instructions

  • Heat heavy cream and place into bowl.
  • Mix heavy cream with chocolate.
  • Add salt, and undiluted orange concentrate to the mixture in bowl.
  • Paint chocolate mix onto crepe, and add another on top.
  • Separate crepes with whip cream, and chocolate.
  • Continue adding desired amount of crepe layers.
  • Place into the refrigerator overnight.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Senior Standouts
Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
chef's kitchen

watch stream