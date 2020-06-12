Chef’s Kitchen – Crepe Cake

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
- 1 package of crepes
- 1 tub cool whip
- 9 oz. dark chocolate
- 1 1/2 cup heavy cream
- 6 oz undiluted orange juice
- 1/4 cup sugar
- 1 tsp. vanilla
- 1/4 tsp. salt
Instructions
- Heat heavy cream and place into bowl.
- Mix heavy cream with chocolate.
- Add salt, and undiluted orange concentrate to the mixture in bowl.
- Paint chocolate mix onto crepe, and add another on top.
- Separate crepes with whip cream, and chocolate.
- Continue adding desired amount of crepe layers.
- Place into the refrigerator overnight.