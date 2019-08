Tactical, it means 'actions that have been strategically planned to gain something specific in the end'. So, have you considered 'tactical investing' when it comes to your retirement. After all, it can help make your income "last for life"! Joining us every Wednesday morning for your Retirement Coffee Talk is George Fossing, of Northstar Financial and Retirement Planning.

SPECIAL OFFER COMPLIMENTARY 1-HOUR REVIEW & CONSULTATION 864-309-8146