Chef’s Kitchen – Cinnamon Sugared Almonds

Shopping List
- 2 large egg whites
- 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
- 5 cups whole almonds
- 1 cup Dixie Crystals light brown sugar
- 1 cup Dixie Crystals granulated pure cane sugar
- 1 Tbsp cinnamon
- 1⁄4 tsp cayenne pepper
- 1⁄2 tsp salt
Instructions
Preheat oven to 250°. Line a sheet pan with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Whisk egg whites and vanilla in a large bowl until frothy. Add almonds, toss to coat. Stir in brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, cayenne and salt into almonds until combined. Spread on prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven, stirring every 15 minutes, until coating is dry, 75 to 90 minutes. Cool completely, then store in airtight container.