Chef’s Kitchen – Cinnamon Sugared Almonds

Chef's Kitchen with Ingles
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles

Shopping List

  • 2 large egg whites
  • 1 Tbsp vanilla extract
  • 5 cups whole almonds
  • 1 cup Dixie Crystals light brown sugar
  • 1 cup Dixie Crystals granulated pure cane sugar
  • 1 Tbsp cinnamon
  • 1⁄4 tsp cayenne pepper
  • 1⁄2 tsp salt

Instructions

Preheat oven to 250°. Line a sheet pan with a silicone baking mat or parchment paper. Whisk egg whites and vanilla in a large bowl until frothy. Add almonds, toss to coat. Stir in brown sugar, white sugar, cinnamon, cayenne and salt into almonds until combined. Spread on prepared pan. Bake in preheated oven, stirring every 15 minutes, until coating is dry, 75 to 90 minutes. Cool completely, then store in airtight container.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Red Zone video and scores
Mascot Challenge
High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
First Responder Friday
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate