Chef’s Kitchen – Clark’s Carrot Raisin Salad with Grilled Pineapple

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
Cook Time: 15 minutes
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Serves: 12
Ingredients:
- 2 10 oz. bag julienned carrots
- 1 cup Laura Lynn raisins
- 1 cup grilled pineapple, diced
- ¼ cup Laura Lynn dry roasted sunflower seeds
- 1/8 cup crystalized ginger, finely diced
- ½ cup Laura Lynn mayonnaise
- 2 tbsp. lemon juice, freshly squeezed
- 1 tbsp. granulated sugar
Instructions
- Preheat grill. Slice fresh pineapple into 1 inch thick rings. Cut lemon in half. Once grill is hot, grill the pineapple rings until they have softened and have nice grill marks, turning frequently. While grilling the pineapple, I like to grill the lemon as well. Simply place cut side down on the grill and grill until the flesh has nice color and some char. This adds another layer of flavor to the dressing.
- Once the pineapple has cooled, cut into large dice.
- In a large mixing bowl, add carrots, raisins, grilled pineapple, sunflower seeds, and crystalized ginger. Toss to combine.
- In a separate bowl, combine mayonnaise, lemon juice, and granulated sugar and stir to combine. Add dressing to salad and toss to coat well.
Notes
I like to make this salad ahead of time and refrigerate it to allow the flavors to fully develop. You can pick up a fresh pineapple that is already peeled and cored in your local Ingles produce department.