Chef’s Kitchen – Clark’s Pulled Chicken Pimiento Cheese Sliders

Shopping List

Prep Time: 20 minutes

Serves: 9

Ingredients:

1/3 cup habanero white cheddar cheese, shredded

1 cup colby jack cheese, shredded

¼ cup Laura Lynn mayonnaise

2 cups white meat chicken, roughly chopped

1 4 oz. jar Unicoi Preserves Apple Cider Pepper Spread

¼ cup diced celery

3 tbsp. Laura Lynn diced pimientos, rinsed and drained

½ tsp. smoked paprika, divided

¾ tsp. granulated garlic, divided

¼ tsp. onion powder

¼ tsp. ground chipotle powder

¼ tsp. kosher salt

1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper

9 slider buns

Deli pickle slices

Green leaf lettuce

Instructions

In a mixing bowl, add cheddar cheese, colby jack cheese, mayonnaise, pimientos, onion powder, ¼ tsp. smoked paprika, and ¼ tsp. granulated garlic and stir thoroughly to combine.

In a separate mixing bowl, add chicken, celery, Apple Cider Pepper Spread, ground chipotle powder, kosher salt, cayenne pepper, ½ tsp. granulated garlic, and ¼ tsp. smoked paprika and stir to combine.

Tip: I like to stir the jar of Apple Cider Pepper Spread with a spoon to loosen the spread before adding it to the bowl. It makes it easier to combine.

Lightly toast the slider buns.

To assemble the sliders, place a piece of leaf lettuce on the bottom of each bun. Top each bun with an equal amount of the chicken mixture, followed by the pimiento cheese. Top each slider with two deli pickles and place the top bun on each sandwich.

Notes

Adjust the amount of habanero cheese to your liking. If you like it spicy, use more to suit your tastes. Just reduce the amount of colby jack cheese to compensate. I like to use a rotisserie chicken for the white meat in this recipe. It makes this recipe quick and easy!