Chef’s Kitchen – Clark’s Smoked Blue Cheese Wedge Salad with Candied Bacon

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”

Shopping List

4 oz. block smoked blue cheese, divided

3 tbsp. buttermilk

3 tbsp. sour cream

2 tbsp. mayonnaise

2 tsp. white wine vinegar

¼ tsp. granulated sugar

1/8 tsp. granulated garlic

1/8 tsp. Worcestershire sauce

1 head iceberg lettuce, quartered

1 pint assorted cherry tomatoes, diced

1 bunch green onion, chopped

4 slices thick cut bacon, diced

2 tbsp. Unicoi Preserves Apple Cider Pepper Spread

Kosher salt

Freshly ground black pepper

Instructions