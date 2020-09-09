Chef’s Kitchen – French Toast PB&J

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List:
- 1 loaf sweet bread, sliced
- Peanut Butter
- Unicoi Preserves Vanilla Strawberry spread
- Salted butter
- 1 egg
- ½ cup half & half
- Cinnamon
- 2 tsp vanilla extract
- ½ cup sugar
Instructions:
- Make your PB&J as usual.
- In a bowl, mix the egg, milk, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar.
- Heat a nonstick saute pan, and add salted butter to melt. Dip the made sandwich in the french toast mix.
- Place in saute pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve immediately.