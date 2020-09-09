Chef’s Kitchen – French Toast PB&J

Chef's Kitchen with Ingles
Shopping List:

  • 1 loaf sweet bread, sliced
  • Peanut Butter
  • Unicoi Preserves Vanilla Strawberry spread
  • Salted butter
  • 1 egg
  • ½ cup half & half
  • Cinnamon
  • 2 tsp vanilla extract
  • ½ cup sugar

Instructions:

  • Make your PB&J as usual.
  • In a bowl, mix the egg, milk, cinnamon, vanilla, and sugar.
  • Heat a nonstick saute pan, and add salted butter to melt. Dip the made sandwich in the french toast mix.
  • Place in saute pan and cook 2-3 minutes on each side. Serve immediately.

