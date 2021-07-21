Chefs Kitchen – Goat Cheese Endive Boats

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
Prep time: 15 minutes
Serves: 36-40 boats
- 8 oz. goat cheese, room temperature
- 8 oz. Laura Lynn cream cheese, room temperature
- 1/4 cup Laura Lynn half and half
- 6 heads endive, ends trimmed and leaves separated
- 4 oz. Unicoi Preserves Cherry Jalapeno Spread (Ingles deli)
- ½ cup pistachios, chopped
Instructions
- Place goat cheese and cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Use a hand mixer to combine, starting out on low speed and increasing speed as the cheese combines.
- Slowly add half and half. Continue to mix until smooth and creamy.
- To assemble, spread a bit of goat cheese spread onto an endive leaf, add a dollop of Unicoi Preserves Cherry Jalapeno Spread and a sprinkle of chopped pistachios. Repeat with remaining leaves and arrange on a platter for serving.
- Goat cheese spread can be made ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve.
Notes:
This goat cheese spread is an easy and versatile appetizer. Serve in a small bowl on your next cheeseboard with crusty bread or try it spread on mini toasts dolloped with Unicoi Preserves Salted Caramel Peach Spread and roasted chopped pecans.