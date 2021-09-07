Chef’s Kitchen – Green Rice

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”

Shopping List

Green Sauce

1 cup scallions, cut in quarters

1 lg. Vidalia (white) onion, cut in quarters

1 ½ cup cilantro leaves

3 tbsp. lime juice

2 jalapeños with seeds*

2 jalapeños without seeds

2 tsp. salt

1 tbsp. olive oil

½ cup crushed salted peanuts (or cashews)

1 tsp. fresh cilantro, chopped (optional for garnish)

Coconut Rice

2 cups jasmine rice

1 (400 ml) can coconut milk

1 ½ cups of water

1 tsp. salt, or to taste

1 tsp. granulated sugar, or to taste

Instructions

Coconut Rice Instructions:

In a medium pot, rinse the jasmine rice several times until the water runs clear. Drain any excess water and add the coconut milk, water, salt and sugar.

On high heat, allow the mixture to boil. Once it starts to boil, turn the heat down to low and cook covered for 20 minutes.

Uncover and continue to cook for 5 minutes. Fluff and serve.

Sauce Instructions:

Blend all ingredients together until smooth, pour over coconut rice. Serve just like this, or add cubed tofu, or the protein of your choice (cooked shrimp, rotisserie chicken, chunks of beef, etc.)

This is a meal I like to eat at home, by myself or with a loved one. It makes me sweat… a lot. But, it’s just so tasty. I wouldn’t want to be in public eating it. LOL