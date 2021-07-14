Chef’s Kitchen – Green Rice

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
Green Sauce
1 cup scallions, cut in quarters
1 lg. Vidalia (white) onion, cut in quarters
1 ½ cup cilantro leaves
3 tbsp. lime juice
2 jalapeños with seeds*
2 jalapeños without seeds
2 tsp. salt
1 tbsp. olive oil
½ cup crushed salted peanuts (or cashews)
1 tsp. fresh cilantro, chopped (optional for garnish)
Coconut Rice
2 cups jasmine rice
1 (400 ml) can coconut milk
1 ½ cups of water
1 tsp. salt, or to taste
1 tsp. granulated sugar, or to taste
Instructions
Coconut Rice Instructions:
- In a medium pot, rinse the jasmine rice several times until the water runs clear. Drain any excess water and add the coconut milk, water, salt and sugar.
- On high heat, allow the mixture to boil. Once it starts to boil, turn the heat down to low and cook covered for 20 minutes.
- Uncover and continue to cook for 5 minutes. Fluff and serve.
Sauce Instructions:
- Blend all ingredients together until smooth, pour over coconut rice.
- Serve just like this, or add cubed tofu, or the protein of your choice (cooked shrimp, rotisserie chicken, chunks of beef, etc.)
This is a meal I like to eat at home, by myself or with a loved one. It makes me sweat… a lot. But, it’s just so tasty. I wouldn’t want to be in public eating it. LOL
Omit the jalapeños to make it mild, and just as good!