Chef’s Kitchen – Jasmin’s Banana Split Kebabs

Serves: 12
Prep Time: 15 minutes
Ingredients
2 bananas, sliced
1 pineapple, cored and cut into pieces
1 clamshell of strawberries
1 bag of marshmallows
1 jar of Maraschino cherries
Optional Toppings
Chocolate Syrup
Butterscotch Syrup
Strawberry Syrup
Chopped Nuts
Whipped Cream
Instructions
- Alternate putting the pineapples, strawberries, and marshmallows on the kebab skewer, ending with a cherry.
- Drizzle with syrup and sprinkle nuts onto the kebab.
- Dip in whipped cream if desired.
Notes
These are also good frozen!