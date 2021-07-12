Chef’s Kitchen – Jasmin’s Banana Split Kebabs

Chef's Kitchen with Ingles
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles

Serves: 12
Prep Time: 15 minutes

Ingredients

2 bananas, sliced
1 pineapple, cored and cut into pieces
1 clamshell of strawberries
1 bag of marshmallows
1 jar of Maraschino cherries

Optional Toppings

Chocolate Syrup
Butterscotch Syrup
Strawberry Syrup
Chopped Nuts
Whipped Cream

Instructions

  • Alternate putting the pineapples, strawberries, and marshmallows on the kebab skewer, ending with a cherry.
  • Drizzle with syrup and sprinkle nuts onto the kebab.
  • Dip in whipped cream if desired.

Notes
These are also good frozen!

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate