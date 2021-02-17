Skip to content
WSPA 7News
Spartanburg
45°
Toggle Menu
Open Navigation
Close Navigation
Search
Primary Menu
News
🚗 Accidents & Traffic
Ask the Expert
Consumer
Coronavirus
Entertainment
Links We Mentioned
Local News
National News
Newsfeed Now
Pass or Fail
Politics & Govt.
State News
VENN Gaming & Pop Culture
World News
Top Stories
9-year-old boy dies in Tennessee snow tubing accident involving ATV
Video
Top Stories
Gov. McMaster to speak on need-based student funding
Coroner, dive team searching for body in lake off of Lake Forest Dr. in Spartanburg Co.
N.C. woman who won $188 million Powerball jackpot sued by jailed ex-fiancé
SC Democrats walk out to protest restrictive abortion bill
Video
Recent Videos
Live Newscast & Replays
Get Newscast Copy
Weather
⚡ Alerts
❄️ Closings & Delays
Closings Get On List
Close Your Organization
🌦️ Forecast
🕔 Hourly
🌀 Tracking the Tropics
📡 Radar
Road Conditions
🚘 Traffic
Weather Email Alerts
Webcams
Sports
Big Race – Daytona
🏈 Carolina Panthers
Clemson
College Sports
🏈 High School Football
High School Standouts
⭐ Star of the Week
🏈 The Big Game
USC Gamecocks
Top Stories
Tuesday high school basketball
Video
Top Stories
South Carolina men’s game at Tennessee moved to Wednesday
Presbyterian downs Upstate
Monday high school basketball
Video
Former NFL player Vincent Jackson found dead at 38
Video
Livin’ Upstate
Food
Go-to Guide
Things To Do
Top 7
Your Carolina
Chef’s Kitchen with Ingles
Food For Thought
Furry Friends
Senior Moments
This Week in History
Upstate Homes
Upstate Jobs
Top Stories
Work it Wednesday – Alores Norris
Video
Top Stories
Chef’s Kitchen – Marinated Confetti Bean Salad
Video
Top Stories
Retirement Coffee Talk – Magic Number 2021
Video
Wellness By Design – Testosterone Levels In Men
Video
Making a Difference
Video
Fridge Organization
Video
Community
Carolina’s Family
Caring For The Carolinas
Black History Month
Community Calendar
Home for the Holidays
Remarkable Women
Veterans Voices
Top Stories
KidSenses Children’s Interactive Museum receives significant grant for FACTORY expansion
Top Stories
Local Black Businesses put community before the bottom line during pandemic
Video
Top Stories
Prisma Health hold community drive-thru event for new diaper bank
Report It!
Jobs
Find a Job
Post A Job
About Us
Advertise with WSPA
Apps
Contact Us
Contests
Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Email Alerts
Meet The Team
Terms of Use
TV Schedule
TV Signal Issues
Work For Us
CW62
WYCW Frequency Changes
Search
Search
Search
Chef’s Kitchen – Marinated Confetti Bean Salad
Chef's Kitchen with Ingles
Posted:
Feb 17, 2021 / 01:32 PM EST
/
Updated:
Feb 17, 2021 / 01:32 PM EST
“The following is sponsored content from
ingles
”
Trending Stories
Coroner, dive team searching for body in lake off of Lake Forest Dr. in Spartanburg Co.
Third stimulus checks: With the impeachment trial over, when could $1,400 payments be approved?
Drone video shows devastation left by tornado in Brunswick County
Video
Better Business Bureau warns of scam company claiming to operate out of Greenville
Video
Weather