Chef’s Kitchen – Marinated Feta

Chef's Kitchen with Ingles
Posted: / Updated:

Shopping List

Serves: 6
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Resting Time: 8 hours

Ingredients

  • 12 ounces Feta, cut into 1-inch cubes
  • 1 ½-2 cups extra virgin olive oil (enough to cover the cheese)
  • 2 tbsp. chili garlic sauce
  • 1 clove garlic, sliced in half
  • 4 slices of lemon
  • 2 shallots, thinly sliced
  • ¼ cup mint
  • 2 tbsp. black peppercorns
  • 1 tbsp. capers
  • 2 chili peppers of your choice

Instructions

  • In a mason jar, combine all the ingredients, except for the Feta cheese. Stir until well combined.
  • Place the Feta into the jar.
  • Top with more olive oil if needed.
  • Place in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours

Notes

These jars of Feta make great gifts. They will stay good in the refrigerator for 3-4 weeks.

