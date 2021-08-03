Chef’s Kitchen – Marinated Feta

“The following is sponsored content from ingles”
Shopping List
Serves: 6
Prep Time: 20 minutes
Resting Time: 8 hours
Ingredients
- 12 ounces Feta, cut into 1-inch cubes
- 1 ½-2 cups extra virgin olive oil (enough to cover the cheese)
- 2 tbsp. chili garlic sauce
- 1 clove garlic, sliced in half
- 4 slices of lemon
- 2 shallots, thinly sliced
- ¼ cup mint
- 2 tbsp. black peppercorns
- 1 tbsp. capers
- 2 chili peppers of your choice
Instructions
- In a mason jar, combine all the ingredients, except for the Feta cheese. Stir until well combined.
- Place the Feta into the jar.
- Top with more olive oil if needed.
- Place in the refrigerator for at least 8 hours
Notes
These jars of Feta make great gifts. They will stay good in the refrigerator for 3-4 weeks.