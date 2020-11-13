Chef’s Kitchen – Moroccan Sweet Potatoes

Shopping List

  • 3-5 sweet potatoes
  • 2 Tbsp olive oil
  • 1 Tbsp Moroccan seasoning
  • ½ cup pistachios
  • ½ cup dried cranberries
  • ½ cup feta cheese
  • Thyme for garnishing
  • Vinaigrette Ingredients
  • 4 Tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice
  • 2 tsp dijon mustard
  • ½ cup olive oil1 clove garlic, minced
  • 1 Tbsp honey
  • 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
  • 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped
  • ½ tsp salt
  • ¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
  • Dice sweet potatoes and place in bakingdish.
  • Coat with Olive Oil and mix in Moroccan seasoning, Pistachios,dried cranberries, and vinaigrette.
  • Cook for 45 minutes.
  • Once the dish is out of the oven, top with Feta cheese and some sprigs of Thyme.

