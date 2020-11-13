Chef’s Kitchen – Moroccan Sweet Potatoes

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”

Shopping List

3-5 sweet potatoes

2 Tbsp olive oil

1 Tbsp Moroccan seasoning

½ cup pistachios

½ cup dried cranberries

½ cup feta cheese

Thyme for garnishing

Vinaigrette Ingredients

4 Tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice

2 tsp dijon mustard

½ cup olive oil1 clove garlic, minced

1 Tbsp honey

1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar

1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped

½ tsp salt

¼ tsp black pepper

Instructions