Chef’s Kitchen – Moroccan Sweet Potatoes

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
- 3-5 sweet potatoes
- 3-5 sweet potatoes
- 2 Tbsp olive oil
- 1 Tbsp Moroccan seasoning
- ½ cup pistachios
- ½ cup dried cranberries
- ½ cup feta cheese
- Thyme for garnishing
- Vinaigrette Ingredients
- 4 Tbsp freshly squeezed orange juice
- 2 tsp dijon mustard
- ½ cup olive oil1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 Tbsp honey
- 1 Tbsp apple cider vinegar
- 1 tsp fresh thyme leaves, chopped
- ½ tsp salt
- ¼ tsp black pepper
Instructions
- Preheat oven to 425 degrees.
- Dice sweet potatoes and place in bakingdish.
- Coat with Olive Oil and mix in Moroccan seasoning, Pistachios,dried cranberries, and vinaigrette.
- Cook for 45 minutes.
- Once the dish is out of the oven, top with Feta cheese and some sprigs of Thyme.