Chef’s Kitchen – Mountain Caviar

Shopping List
- 1 lime, zested and juiced
- 1 clove garlic, minced
- 1 jalapeño, seeded and finely diced
- 2 tbsp. Laura Lynn apple cider vinegar
- 1 tbsp. Laura Lynn honey
- ¼ cup Laura Lynn olive oil
- ½ tsp. kosher salt
- ½ tsp. smoked paprika
- 1/8 tsp. cayenne pepper
- 1 (15 oz.) can Laura Lynn black-eyed peas, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15 oz.) can Laura Lynn black beans, rinsed and drained
- 1 (15 oz.) can Laura Lynn gold’n white sweet corn, drained
- 2 cups Ingles fresh pico de gallo
- Ingles tortilla chips, for serving
Instructions
- Zest lime into a medium mixing bowl. Add lime juice, garlic, jalapeño, vinegar, honey, olive oil, salt, smoked paprika and cayenne pepper; whisk together.
- Add black-eye peas, black beans, corn and pico de gallo; stir to combine.
- Cover and refrigerate for at least 1 hour to allow flavors to blend and develop.
- Stir, taste and adjust seasoning if desired. Serve with tortilla chips.
Notes:
Chef’s Notes: This is one of my most popular and portable party recipes! Using Ingles fresh pico de gallo makes this dip fast and flavorful so you can spend less time chopping and more time relaxing with friends and family.