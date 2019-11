Shopping List

3/4 cup milk

3/4 cup water

1/2 cup sugar

1 tsp salt

2 eggs beaten

1 Tbsp + 2 tsp yeast

5 cup AP flour

1/2 cup melted butter

Instructions

Preheat 350 degree oven.

Bloom yeast for 10 mins in water, milk, and butter. DO NOT EXCEED 120 degrees.

Add salt to the bottom of the bowl.

Add flour then the rest of the ingredients.

Dough hook for about 8 mins.

Let proof 1 1/2 hours.

Punch dough and form.

Double in size and bake.