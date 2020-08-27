Chef’s Kitchen – Quick Refrigerator Pickles

Shopping List:

Brine:

  • 1 cup Laura Lynn apple cider vinegar
  • 1 cup water
  • ½ cup Laura Lynn granulated sugar
  • 2 tsp kosher salt

For pickled onions:

  • 1 medium purple onion, sliced thin
  • 1 tsp black peppercorns
  • 3 slices Laura Lynn sliced red beets
  • ½ lb pickling cucumbers, sliced thin
  • 1 tsp pickling spice
  • 1 sprig fresh dill

Instructions:

  • Add all brine ingredients to a small saucepan, bring to a low boil. Stir until all ingredients are dissolved.
  • For pickled onions, pack sliced onion, peppercorns, and 2 slices of red beet firmly into a clean pint-sized canning jar. You will not use the whole onion. Ladle brine over onions, completely covering them with brine and top with a slice of red beet. Screw lid on the jar, let cool, then refrigerate overnight or longer. Serve cold.
  • For cucumber pickles, place pickling spice in the bottom of a clean pint-sized canning jar, add a sprig of dill, and firmly pack with cucumber slices. Ladle brine over cucumbers, completely covering cucumbers. Screw lid on the jar, let cool, then refrigerate 24-48 hours or longer. Serve cold. These recipes are not shelf-stable and must be refrigerated.

Note: These recipes are not shelf-stable and must be refrigerated.

