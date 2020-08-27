Chef’s Kitchen – Quick Refrigerator Pickles

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List:
Brine:
- 1 cup Laura Lynn apple cider vinegar
- 1 cup water
- ½ cup Laura Lynn granulated sugar
- 2 tsp kosher salt
For pickled onions:
- 1 medium purple onion, sliced thin
- 1 tsp black peppercorns
- 3 slices Laura Lynn sliced red beets
- ½ lb pickling cucumbers, sliced thin
- 1 tsp pickling spice
- 1 sprig fresh dill
Instructions:
- Add all brine ingredients to a small saucepan, bring to a low boil. Stir until all ingredients are dissolved.
- For pickled onions, pack sliced onion, peppercorns, and 2 slices of red beet firmly into a clean pint-sized canning jar. You will not use the whole onion. Ladle brine over onions, completely covering them with brine and top with a slice of red beet. Screw lid on the jar, let cool, then refrigerate overnight or longer. Serve cold.
- For cucumber pickles, place pickling spice in the bottom of a clean pint-sized canning jar, add a sprig of dill, and firmly pack with cucumber slices. Ladle brine over cucumbers, completely covering cucumbers. Screw lid on the jar, let cool, then refrigerate 24-48 hours or longer. Serve cold. These recipes are not shelf-stable and must be refrigerated.
Note: These recipes are not shelf-stable and must be refrigerated.