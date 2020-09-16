Chef’s Kitchen – Shrimp and Lobster Salad

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
- 2 lb. cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined, medium dice
- 5 oz. lobster meat, medium dice
- 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
- 1 orange bell pepper, small dice
- 1 bulb fennel, thinly sliced, fronds reserved for garnish
- 8 scallions, thinly sliced
- Dressing Ingredients:
- 1/3 cup Laura Lynn mayonnaise
- 1/4 cup Laura Lynn sour cream
- Zest of 1 lemon
- 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
- 1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped
- 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
- 1/4 teaspoon black pepper
For Serving:
- Ingles Bakery Croissants
- Assorted leaf lettuce
Instructions:
- In a small bowl, whisk all dressing ingredients together, set aside.
- To make the salad, add shrimp, lobster, and all salad ingredients to a large mixing bowl. Stir to combine, then gently mix in the dressing.
- Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate 1-2 hours to allow flavors to develop.
- Spoon onto a lettuce-lined serving platter, garnish with reserved fennel fronds and serve with croissants.