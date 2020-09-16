Chef’s Kitchen – Shrimp and Lobster Salad

Chef's Kitchen with Ingles
Posted: / Updated:

"The following is sponsored content from Ingles

Shopping List

  • 2 lb. cooked shrimp, peeled and deveined, medium dice
  • 5 oz. lobster meat, medium dice
  • 1 pint grape tomatoes, halved
  • 1 orange bell pepper, small dice
  • 1 bulb fennel, thinly sliced, fronds reserved for garnish
  • 8 scallions, thinly sliced
  • Dressing Ingredients:
  • 1/3 cup Laura Lynn mayonnaise
  • 1/4 cup Laura Lynn sour cream
  • Zest of 1 lemon
  • 1 tablespoon fresh lemon juice
  • 1/4 cup fresh dill, chopped
  • 3/4 teaspoon kosher salt
  • 1/4 teaspoon black pepper


For Serving:

  • Ingles Bakery Croissants
  • Assorted leaf lettuce

Instructions:

  • In a small bowl, whisk all dressing ingredients together, set aside.
  • To make the salad, add shrimp, lobster, and all salad ingredients to a large mixing bowl. Stir to combine, then gently mix in the dressing.
  • Serve immediately or cover and refrigerate 1-2 hours to allow flavors to develop.
  • Spoon onto a lettuce-lined serving platter, garnish with reserved fennel fronds and serve with croissants.

