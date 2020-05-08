Chef’s Kitchen Sour Cream Coffee Cake

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
- 1/2 cup butter
- 1 1/4 cup sugar
- 2 eggs
- 1 1/2 cup flour
- 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
- 1 1/2 tsp baking soda
- 1/2 tsp salt
- 1 1/4 cup sour cream
- 1 tsp vanilla
TOPPING:
- 1/2 cup sugar
- 2 tsp flour
- 1 Tbsp cinnamon
- 1/3 cup chopped pecans
- Instructions
- Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
- Cream butter and sugar.
- Add eggs one at a time.
- Sift all dry ingredients together.
- Add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternately with sour cream.
- Do not over mix.
- Pour in prepared, sprayed pan.
- Make topping and bake for 30-35 minutes.