Chef’s Kitchen – Sour Cream Coffee Cake

"The following is sponsored content from Ingles

Shopping List

  • 1/2 cup butter
  • 1 1/4 cup sugar
  • 2 eggs
  • 1 1/2 cup flour
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking powder
  • 1 1/2 tsp baking soda
  • 1/2 tsp salt
  • 1 1/4 cup sour cream
  • 1 tsp vanilla

TOPPING:

  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 2 tsp flour
  • 1 Tbsp cinnamon
  • 1/3 cup chopped pecans

Instructions

  • Preheat oven to 350 degrees.
  • Cream butter and sugar.
  • Add eggs one at a time.
  • Sift all dry ingredients together.
  • Add flour mixture to butter mixture, alternately with sour cream.
  • Do not over mix.
  • Pour in prepared, sprayed pan.
  • Make topping and bake for 30-35 minutes.

