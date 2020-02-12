Chef’s Kitchen – Sour Cream Coffee Cake

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”

Shopping List

1/2 cup butter

1 1/4 cup sugar

2 eggs

1 1/2 cup flour

1 1/2 tsp baking powder

1 1/2 tsp baking soda

1/2 tsp salt

1 1/4 cup sour cream

1 tsp vanilla

TOPPING:

1/2 cup sugar

2 tsp flour

1 Tbsp cinnamon

1/3 cup chopped pecans

Instructions