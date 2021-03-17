Chef’s Kitchen – Suzy’s Fuzzy Greyhound Cocktail

Posted: / Updated:

Shopping List

  • 2 oz. ruby red grapefruit vodka
  • 2 oz. grapefruit juice, freshly squeezed
  • 1 oz. simple syrup
  • 1 tbsp. aquafaba
  • 2 ice cubes
  • 2 grates of grapefruit zest

Instructions

  1. Place vodka, grapefruit juice, simple syrup, aquafaba and ice cubes into a cocktail shaker, secure lid firmly.
  2. Shake 1 minute.
  3. Strain drink into a cocktail coup.
  4. Finish with a few grates of grapefruit zest.

Notes: To make simple syrup, mix 1 cup granulated sugar with 1 cup water. Bring to a boil to dissolve sugar. Cool and refrigerate in a jar.

What the heck is aquafaba?! It’s the brine drained from a can of chickpeas that’s virtually flavorless. Aquafaba is vegan and can replace egg whites in cocktails to give them froth and a nice mouth feel.

I created this cocktail in memory of all the rescued greyhounds Clark and I adopted over the years. As greyhounds age, their sleek coat gets thicker and fuzzier. Cheers to you, Fox!

