Chefs Kitchen – Suzy’s Goat Cheese and Endive Boats

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”

Prep time: 15 minutes

Serves: 36-40 boats

8 oz. goat cheese, room temperature

8 oz. Laura Lynn cream cheese, room temperature

1/4 cup Laura Lynn half and half

6 heads endive, ends trimmed and leaves separated

4 oz. Unicoi Preserves Cherry Jalapeno Spread (Ingles deli)

½ cup pistachios, chopped

Instructions

Place goat cheese and cream cheese in a mixing bowl. Use a hand mixer to combine, starting out on low speed and increasing speed as the cheese combines.

Slowly add half and half. Continue to mix until smooth and creamy.

To assemble, spread a bit of goat cheese spread onto an endive leaf, add a dollop of Unicoi Preserves Cherry Jalapeno Spread and a sprinkle of chopped pistachios. Repeat with remaining leaves and arrange on a platter for serving.

Goat cheese spread can be made ahead and refrigerated until ready to serve.

Notes

This goat cheese spread is an easy and versatile appetizer. Serve in a small bowl on your next cheeseboard with crusty bread or try it spread on mini toasts dolloped with Unicoi Preserves Salted Caramel Peach Spread and roasted chopped pecans.