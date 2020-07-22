Chef’s Kitchen – Triple Berry Shortcake

  • 1-pint strawberry
  • 1-pint blackberry
  • 1-pint raspberries
  • 1/2 cup sugar
  • 4 cup flour
  • 3 Tbsp sugar
  • 1/4 tsp salt
  • 5 tsp baking powder
  • 1 1/4 cup butter

  • Preheat oven to 450 degrees.
  • Pick over berries and slice in half depending on the size.
  • Gently crush a quarter of the berries with a fork to release their juices.
  • Mix the remaining berries and 1/2 cup sugar and set aside.
  • Sift together flour, sugar, baking powder.
  • Add 3/4 cup of soften butter and rub into dry ingredients.
  • Add heavy cream and knead dough for one minute.
  • Roll out dough and cut biscuits.
  • Melt remaining butter and brush.
  • Bake for 10-15 mins.
  • Let cool and assemble.

