Chef’s Kitchen – Watermelon Caprese Appetizer

Chef's Kitchen with Ingles
Posted: / Updated:

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles

Shopping List

  • Watermelon, ½″ thick, 2ʺ round slices
  • Fresh mozzarella, sliced
  • Fresh basil leaves, stemmed
  • Balsamic Vinegar Glaze

Instructions

  • On a serving plate, layer alternating pieces of watermelon and mozzarella in a row or circular design.
  • Layer the basil leaves like blankets, rolling up on the long side to create a tube. Using a sharp knife, cut into ribbons (“chiffonade”) and sprinkle over the plate.
  • Drizzle the entire plate with a thin stream of balsamic vinegar glaze and serve.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Food Drive
Destination Vacation
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
chef's kitchen

watch stream