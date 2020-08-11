Chef’s Kitchen – Watermelon Caprese Appetizer

“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
Shopping List
- Watermelon, ½″ thick, 2ʺ round slices
- Fresh mozzarella, sliced
- Fresh basil leaves, stemmed
- Balsamic Vinegar Glaze
Instructions
- On a serving plate, layer alternating pieces of watermelon and mozzarella in a row or circular design.
- Layer the basil leaves like blankets, rolling up on the long side to create a tube. Using a sharp knife, cut into ribbons (“chiffonade”) and sprinkle over the plate.
- Drizzle the entire plate with a thin stream of balsamic vinegar glaze and serve.