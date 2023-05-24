

It’s a summer staple in the south. Erin and Kelli are mixing up two of their go-to pasta salad recipes to bring lots of color and flavors to your next summer gathering in this week’s episode of Southern Table.

RECIPE

Ingredients



16 oz pasta (rotini)

1 packet taco seasoning mix

15 oz can black beans drained and rinsed

15 oz can kidney beans drained and rinsed

10 oz corn frozen or canned

1 cup onion chopped

1 green pepper chopped

3 oz olives sliced

2 cups grated cheddar cheese

2 tomatoes chopped

1 pkg Frito Corn Chips (for topping)



SALAD DRESSING



2 cups mayonnaise

1 cup buttermilk

1 pkg Hidden Valley Fiesta Ranch Dressing Mix



Instructions



Cook pasta, drain, and cool. Combine with all of the other ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and then mix up the dressing.

Whisk all of the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth.

Add dressing to the salad and keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Right before serving, add in Frito corn chips to taste! Enjoy!!!