“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”
It’s a summer staple in the south. Erin and Kelli are mixing up two of their go-to pasta salad recipes to bring lots of color and flavors to your next summer gathering in this week’s episode of Southern Table.
RECIPE
Ingredients
16 oz pasta (rotini)
1 packet taco seasoning mix
15 oz can black beans drained and rinsed
15 oz can kidney beans drained and rinsed
10 oz corn frozen or canned
1 cup onion chopped
1 green pepper chopped
3 oz olives sliced
2 cups grated cheddar cheese
2 tomatoes chopped
1 pkg Frito Corn Chips (for topping)
SALAD DRESSING
2 cups mayonnaise
1 cup buttermilk
1 pkg Hidden Valley Fiesta Ranch Dressing Mix
Instructions
Cook pasta, drain, and cool. Combine with all of the other ingredients in a large mixing bowl, and then mix up the dressing.
Whisk all of the dressing ingredients together in a small bowl until smooth.
Add dressing to the salad and keep refrigerated until ready to serve. Right before serving, add in Frito corn chips to taste! Enjoy!!!