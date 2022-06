“The following is sponsored content from Ingles”

Tea, glorious tea! There is nothing more southern than sweet tea! Even for those of us who drink unsweet, how many of you have ever thought about a sweet tea bar?! This is a great idea! Use these suggestions for summer parties or Sunday dinners. Mix, match and add. Kelli and Erin have the ideas to get you started and Ingles has every ingredient to make this happen in this episode of The Southern Table.