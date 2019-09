CCES is here to talk about their Open House and they’ve brought along with them some lower school students who are going to tell us all about what they’re learning right now at school.

Christ Church Episcopal School Open House

October 10th at 9:30am or 6:00pm – all grade levels K5-12th

245 Cavalier Drive in Greenville. It will begin in the Hartness Performing Arts Center on campus.

For More Information

864.331.4223

cces.org