Anderson Civil Air Patrol is helping Wreaths Across America at MJ Dolly Copper Veterans Cemetary. You can help by donating.

For More Information – 864-659-0633 or scwreaths@gmail.com

Ceremony and wreath placement this year is at 12:00 Noon on December 14 at the MJ “Dolly” Cooper cemetery, 140 Inway Drive, Anderson, SC 29621.