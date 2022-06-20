“The following is sponsored content from Moderna”



Cytomegalovirus (CMV) is the #1 infectious cause of birth defects in the U.S. yet, 91% of women have never heard of it. It’s a viral infection that presents symptoms in adults much like a common cold and for most people, it does not pose a health risk. But for some, like people who have a weakened immune system or newborns, CMV could have serious consequences. Nearly one in three children in the U.S. are infected with CMV by age five.

June is CMV Awareness Month. Here to discuss this virus and what is being done to prevent it are Dr. Allison August, MD and VP of Clinical Development at Moderna, as well as parent advocate Laura Sweet with the National CMV Foundation.

