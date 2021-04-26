Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management is finding ways to maintain inventory

With 40% less homes on the market in 2021 compared with 2020, and 12% more sales, Coldwell Banker exclusive in Anderson is finding ways to maintain inventory including community involvement and building new homes of its own.

Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management in Anderson was SC’s first Coldwell Banker franchise, founded in the early 80s by Hugh Durham.

Today, the company handles all types of real estate transactions from buying and selling of residential and commercial properties and land to property management

The company sells in all price ranges, with each client treated like they’re exclusive