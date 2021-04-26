Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management is finding ways to maintain inventory

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

With 40% less homes on the market in 2021 compared with 2020, and 12% more sales, Coldwell Banker exclusive in Anderson is finding ways to maintain inventory including community involvement and building new homes of its own.

www.cbhdpros.com
800.235.7468

Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management in Anderson was SC’s first Coldwell Banker franchise, founded in the early 80s by Hugh Durham.

Today, the company handles all types of real estate transactions from buying and selling of residential and commercial properties and land to property management

Coldwell Banker Exclusive Realty & Management in Anderson covers all aspects of real estate, including
buying and selling of residential and commercial property and land, and property management.

The company sells in all price ranges, with each client treated like they’re exclusive

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

High School Standouts
Ask the Expert
Shred-A-Thon
Find A Job
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store
living upstate