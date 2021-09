OCONEE CO., S.C. (WSPA) - The Oconee County Sheriff's Office has arrested a man for six counts of criminal sexual conduct in the third degree involving two separate minors.

Bobby Ray Broome, Jr., 46, was charged with six counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor in the third degree by the OCSO as well as two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor by investigators from the Criminal Investigations Division.