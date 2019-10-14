College Board Opportunity Scholarships

Your Carolina
Posted: / Updated:

The road to college can be confusing, but the College Board Opportunity Scholarships, a new program that the College Board is dedicating 25 million towards over the next five years, makes it more simple. It provides a road map that lays out six simple steps that all students can take to get to college, and earn a chance for a scholarship at the same time.

Rachel McCoy, Director of K-12 Services for the College Board’s Southern Regional Office, is here to tell us more about how students can sign up for the College Board Opportunity Scholarships.

cb.org/opportunity

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

living upstate

upstate jobs
Win Biltmore Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store