The road to college can be confusing, but the College Board Opportunity Scholarships, a new program that the College Board is dedicating 25 million towards over the next five years, makes it more simple. It provides a road map that lays out six simple steps that all students can take to get to college, and earn a chance for a scholarship at the same time.

Rachel McCoy, Director of K-12 Services for the College Board’s Southern Regional Office, is here to tell us more about how students can sign up for the College Board Opportunity Scholarships.

cb.org/opportunity