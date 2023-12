Taryn Scher is back with some amazing holiday gifts for everyone on your list and something for every price point too.

PureBliss Luxury Towel Warmer by Pure Enrichment

https://pureenrichment.com/products/purebliss-luxury-towel-warmer

Canal Toys Studio Creator 360

https://www.amazon.com/Studio-Creator/dp/B0CBW83TS8?th=1

Canal Toys So Slime DIY Bold Slime Factory

https://www.amazon.com/dp/B07CHP5BP9?th=1

Aura frames- The Walden

https://auraframes.com/

Tractor Supply Company Even Embers Pizza Oven

https://www.tractorsupply.com/tsc/product/even-embers-pizza-oven-with-pizza-peel-gas3120asp

REV Pickleball

https://www.revpickleball.com/



Spoonfull of Comfort- Night Before Christmas package

https://www.spoonfulofcomfort.com/products/night-before-christmas-soup-package

Bagsmart Toiletry Travel Bag

https://www.amazon.com/BAGSMART-Water-resistant-Organizer-Accessories-Toiletries/dp/B097XR5MW9?ref_=ast_sto_dp&th=1

Bartesian Cocktail Maker

https://bartesian.com/

Waterman Oyster Knife

https://www.hiltonheadseafoodfestival.com/waterman