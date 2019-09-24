Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches and a whole lot of fun! Denver Downs is opening their Fall Festival.



Fall Festival: Corn Maze, Pumpkins and more! Open Daily

Fall Festival / Corn Maze : Open – Sept 28 – Nov 10

Friday & Saturdays: 10am-10pm

Sundays: 1pm-6pm

Monday-Thursdays: 10am-5pm

FOOD

We have 4 Areas to purchase food or drinks: The Kettle Corn Barn, Sweet Peas Food Truck, The Snack Shack, and the NEW Silo Canteen. We’re cooking good things to feed you all weekend! Choose from typical ‘fair food’ like burgers and hotdogs – or maybe we can tempt you with a chicken quesadilla, kettle corn, or a fried pickle!

ACIVITIES

Cow Train

Jumbo Jumping Pillow

Barnyard Express Zipline

Giant Spider Web

Corn Hole

NEW Farm Ropes Course

Farmin’ Foosball

Ball Zone Arcade

Horse Shoes

Tricycle Races

Farm Tetherball

Pig Races

Giant Tube Slide

Antique Tractors

Farm Football & Soccer

Straw Barn Play Area

Corn Volley Ball

Corn Box Play Area

Singing Pumpkin Light Show

Duck Races

At Night: The Flashlite Maze

Bring your flashlights and glow sticks to help you find your way through the maze after dark! Extra challenging! Then reward yourself and friends with S’Mores at the bonfires.

And remember, this maze at Denver Downs Farm is never haunted … it’s only slightly spooky at night! Good for families and younger visitors.