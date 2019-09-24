Corn Mazes, Pumpkin Patches and a whole lot of fun! Denver Downs is opening their Fall Festival.
Fall Festival: Corn Maze, Pumpkins and more! Open Daily
Fall Festival / Corn Maze : Open – Sept 28 – Nov 10
Friday & Saturdays: 10am-10pm
Sundays: 1pm-6pm
Monday-Thursdays: 10am-5pm
FOOD
We have 4 Areas to purchase food or drinks: The Kettle Corn Barn, Sweet Peas Food Truck, The Snack Shack, and the NEW Silo Canteen. We’re cooking good things to feed you all weekend! Choose from typical ‘fair food’ like burgers and hotdogs – or maybe we can tempt you with a chicken quesadilla, kettle corn, or a fried pickle!
ACIVITIES
Cow Train
Jumbo Jumping Pillow
Barnyard Express Zipline
Giant Spider Web
Corn Hole
NEW Farm Ropes Course
Farmin’ Foosball
Ball Zone Arcade
Horse Shoes
Tricycle Races
Farm Tetherball
Pig Races
Giant Tube Slide
Antique Tractors
Farm Football & Soccer
Straw Barn Play Area
Corn Volley Ball
Corn Box Play Area
Singing Pumpkin Light Show
Duck Races
At Night: The Flashlite Maze
Bring your flashlights and glow sticks to help you find your way through the maze after dark! Extra challenging! Then reward yourself and friends with S’Mores at the bonfires.
And remember, this maze at Denver Downs Farm is never haunted … it’s only slightly spooky at night! Good for families and younger visitors.