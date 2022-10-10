

A new landmark report examines the human and financial cost our country has paid by not investing in mental healthcare. The staggering data reveal nearly 117,000 lives and approximately $278 billion dollars could have been saved over a four-year period.

Researchers at the Satcher Health Leadership Institute at Morehouse School of Medicine, say these are just some of the findings of the economic burden of mental health inequities in the United States report. Who are some of the most impacted? According to the report, it’s racial and ethnic minoritized, marginalized and under resourced populations.

Our guest says part of the problem is policymakers aren’t getting the full picture to make decisions and we’re all paying the price. joining us now to explain is Daniel Dawes, Professor and Executive Director of the Satcher Health Leadership Institute.