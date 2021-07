COLUMBIA, SC (WSPA) - The Office of Regulatory Staff (ORS), along with the South Carolina Department of Consumer Affairs (SCDCA) along with several other state agencies have reached a settlement in the electric rate case.

If adopted by the Commission, residential customers would see a net 1.46% increase in rates, starting Sept. 1, 2021. For a typical residential customer, that would mean a bill increase of only $1.81 a month.