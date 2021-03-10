Covid Testing

One of the biggest challenges of the pandemic has been the availability of reliable testing.
Now, a new test is available called T-Detect™ Covid, the first and only t-cell test for consumers to detect whether they have had recent or past covid-19 infection. Joining us to discuss the impact of this new breakthrough test is Dr. Lance Baldo, Chief Medical Officer at Adaptive Biotechnologies, who developed the test. He is joined by Diana Berrent, founder of Survivor Corps, a grassroots movement of covid-19 survivors who support the rising number of people impacted by the long-term effects of the virus.

T-Detect.com

