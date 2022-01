The city of Greer is kicking off Black History Month in a big way with the “Created by Black Artists” Exhibition” the first all black artist exhibition in Greer. We are joined this morning by Robin Byouk, Cecily Witcher, Chef Michael Sibert and nationally known poet Glenis Redmond.



“Created By Black Artists Exhibition”

Reception is Feb 1.

6-8pm

Exhibition will run until Mid -March and the gallery is open Tuesday evenings from 6-8pm and Saturdays from 11am04pm.