Creating a Home Office

How to make working from home better and more efficient with cool gadgets.
- Grady’s Bean Bag Cold Brew Kit: https://www.gradyscoldbrew.com/
- The Ariel Chair by QOR360: https://qor360.com/shop/the-ariel-active-chair-qor360/
Mount It: https://mount-it.com/products/mount-it-standing-desk-converter-mi-7957?_pos=2&_sid=9aa942e85&_ss=r
- Hachismart Puppycube is the first portable smart projector: http://www.hachismart.com/en/puppycube
- The Ultimate Wireless Desk Charger by Fiora™: https://www.ultimatewirelesscarcharger.com/products/ultimate-wireless-desk-charger
- Epson EcoTank cartridge-free Supertank printer: https://epson.com/For-Work/Printers/Inkjet/EcoTank-ET-4760-All-in-One-Cartridge-Free-Supertank-Printer—White/p/C11CG19204
- Canon Scantini scanning device: https://www.usa.canon.com/internet/portal/us/home/products/details/scanners/document-scanner/imageformula-p-215ii
- HyperX Cloud MIX headset: https://www.hyperxgaming.com/unitedstates/us/headsets/cloud-mix-wired-gaming-headset-with-bluetooth
- Moon Ultralight- a portable, adjustable lighting device for phones, tablets and laptops: https://www.moonultra.com/
- Speks mashable magnetic balls: https://www.getspeks.com/
- Under the Weather DeskPod a new mini pop-up Pod: https://utwpods.com/